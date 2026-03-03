Levi M. Gorsuch, 39, of 2268 E. Possum Road, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

William R. Hamilton, 54, of 912 N. Burnett Road, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of South Charleston, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey A. Karns, 40, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Rodney T. Lee, 38, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, no contact with property, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Merle J. Lunsford, 29, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 45, of 1432 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Steven D. Pitts, 61, of 207 W. John St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, no motorcycle endorsement, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeremy J. Wooten, 39, of 611 Upper Valley Pike, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Dominique A. Ziegler, 22, of Urbana, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim and may not possess firearms, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.