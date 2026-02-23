James Belzic, 32, of D. Chestnut Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre D. Fisher, 45, of 316 E. Third St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $25,000.

Makayla L. Jones, 24, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $35,000.

Jeffrey Lafon, 58, of 2537 Springfield-Xenia Road, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact, for attorney 2/27/26 at 10:30 a.m., bond $2,000.

Jason D. Perdue, 50, of 2129 Hoppes Drive, criminal mischief, innocent, dismissed.

Michael T. Robinson, 39, of 2650 E. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Thomas A. Rutter, 49, of 2025 S. Yellow Springs St., fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, no bond.

Carlos S. Velazquez, 23, of 913 Tibbetts Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $3,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Damas Louis, 21, of 409 Rice St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jasen T. Dellinger, 51, of Brookville, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Shawn L. Stoops, 60, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, continued, failure to Dr. on right, dismissed.

Vizla E. Romulo, 32, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, OVI, continued, hit skip, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, texting while driving, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Feb. 19 included:

Matthew Bowers, 38, of 857 N. Burnett Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew S. Bowers, 38, of 857 N. Burnett, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

George Tackett, 60, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Jose Vargas, 38, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Chelsea Jenkins, 28, of 147 E. Grand Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $25.

Brian E. White Sr., 47, of 2133 Sunnyland Blvd., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 42, of New Carlisle, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 74 days suspended.

Luis A. Merida, 38, of 2718 Duncan St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, temporary permit violation, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Dayna C. Reyes, 38, of 69 Cherry Lane, falsification, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.