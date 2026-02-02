Nicholas J. Hillard, 23, of 2728 Dorothy Lane, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Nicholas J. Hillard, 23, of 2728 Dorothy Lane, failure to yield/red light, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Erica Lewis, 18, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Colten Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with property, bond $2,500.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Meijer, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Speedway N. Limestone, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, bond $2,500.

Kyle R. Webster, 33, of 2257 Hilldside Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Christine M. Soter, 35, of 118 Walter St., child endangering, dismissed - pretrial probation.

James Steward, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 203, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tavion L. Compton, 19, of 620 W. Columbia St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Robert Dehmann, 46, of 2238 Columbus Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Donald E. Mcdavid III, 25, of 718 S. Lowery St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail, fined $150.

Shamika L. Minter, 37, of Columbus, assault, dismissed.

Robert Price, 40, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Roberts Deidre, 33, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 308, OVI, continued, child endangering, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Jan. 29 included:

Jacnel Colas, 32, of 15 East Euclid Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains.

Kim A. Roe, 37, of Wooster, OVI, continued, bond changed to OR.

Kim A. Roe Jr., 37, of Wooster, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 45, of 2425 Columbus Ave., assault, continued, bond remains.

Roger J. Barcelona, 68, of 646 Donnelly Ave., failure to comply, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark A. Carroll Sr., 42, of 1923 Lagonda Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, 160 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 24TRC9356 and 25TRD01779.

Chevy J. Cottrell, 23, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, failure to Dr. on right, dismissed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 44, of 421 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Patrick C. Judge, 57, of Conneaut, hit skip, dismissed, failure to yield from private drive, guilty, fined $100.

Nakeisha D. Lawrence, 35, of 151 E. Brent Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.