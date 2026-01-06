Michael K. Bird, 55, of South Charleston, physical control, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Fatherson Bissainthe, 30, of 529 E. Grand Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kayla M. Boring, 32, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. B, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael E. Gibson, 63, of 2634 Morton Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, bond $1,500.

Brandon M. Griffea, 37, of Columbus, speed, dismissed.

Chris R. Johnson, 39, of 1116 Mason St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

David E. Johnson, 65, of London, starting/backing, innocent, dismissed, regular-title violation, innocent, dismissed.

Robyn Johnson, 25, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Jykeera N. Jones, 28, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, theft, guilty, guilty, 160 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 1 year probation upon release, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is ISP, court will consider early release after assessments.

Tessa L. Lawson, 45, of Dayton, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric J. W. Lehman, 30, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, declines public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Adiel Lopez, 42, of 1425 S. Center Blvd., public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Tyon K. Mcglothan, 36, of 268 Raffensberger, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, bond $1,000.

Jennifer L. Roush, 55, of Lincoln, NE, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jennifer L. Roush, 55, of 5133 Broadway Road, Apt. B, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, bond $100.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 43, of 718 Montgomery Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

John K. Switzer, 61, of New Carlisle, public indecency, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul L. Terry II, 38, of Dayton, guilty.

Kayla A. Tester, 29, of 304 Glendale Drive, vandalism, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jorge Velazquez, 33, of 906 Rice St., failure to comply, continued, bond $7,500.