Ashlyn N. Castle, 25, of 3300 Glouster St., warrant served defendant OI, guilty, bond $1,000, guilty, driving under suspension, continued, bond $1,000.

Ashlyn N. Castle, 25, of 3300 Glouster St., 12 point susp, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Stephen M. Castle, 55, of 2025 Irwin Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Tavion L. Compton, 19, of 620 W. Columbia St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Carl Cook, 40, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,500.

Austin Deaton, 24, of South Lebanon, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Paul D. Hoefer, 50, of 1775 S. Center Blvd., falsification, innocent, dismissed, obstructing official business, innocent, dismissed.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Huber Heights, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 27, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Damas Louis, 21, of 409 Rice St., assault, continued, court appoint counsel, bond $2,500.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 221 N. Florence St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $15,000.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jamie A. Riddle, 57, of 969 Lagonda Ave., assured clear distance, innocent, dismissed.

Kyle R. Webster, 33, of 201 E. Mulberry St., assault, continued, court appointed counsel, bond $2,500.

Cases called Tuesday, Jan. 13 included:

Marc W. Blair, 67, of 4925 Ridgewood Road W., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Stephanie R. Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Terry Hubbard, 65, of 2227 Erie Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, credit for time served, 6 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565, failure to control, dismissed.

Patrick M. Kessler, 36, of London, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Terence L. Brookshire, 26, of Huber Heights, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Cameron Costello, 28, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Shawn M. Kimball, 37, of 302 Roseland Drive E, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kayla Webb, 23, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 302, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyree A. Andrews, 28, of 741 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

De Jona M. Crossley, 22, of London, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Haley A. Neu, 21, of 123 Auburn Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Xavier Romero, 25, of Griffith, IN, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 1107 Selma Road, telephone harassment, dismissed.

Richard L. Waters, 66, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. H, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due Feb. 10, 2026, fined $100.

Jamison S. Watts, 20, of New Paris, theft, bench warrant ordered.