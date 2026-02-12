Jahream D. Beard, 20, of 1305 E. High St., Apt. H, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Emma E. Hamilton, 27, of 2346 N. Limestone St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Jessie Hayes, 40, of Dayton, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Dylan Kenley, 34, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #25, guilty, bond $10,000, guilty.

Dylan E. Kenley, 34, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #25, guilty.

Sheldon Pack, 29, of 17 W. Johnson St. #325, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Tiffany Pena, 25, of Dayton, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of Columbus, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Destiny D. Quillen, 36, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 42, of 519 Liberty St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Tuesday, Feb. 10 included:

Jeffery S. Anderson, 39, of 5060 Kerns Road, OVI, dismissed, dui-drugs, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fail to yield, dismissed.

Dechaunta W. Jackson, 22, of 411 S, Shaffer, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Zacheeus T. Norton, 32, of 1508 S. Center Blvd., driving under suspension, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Christian T. Simmons, 26, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

James M. Stone, 43, of 236 Corlington Drive, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Lacey Jewell, 24, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, child endangering, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Damas Louis, 21, of 409 Rice St., assault, continued, declined public defender.

Jessica E. Nissley, 46, of 4725 Security Drive, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, marked lanes, guilty, fined $75.

Rylie L. Boyd, 19, of 19 Larkspur Drive, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Derek M. Holmes, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyrone H. Hutchins, 60, of 1201 E. John St., Apt. F, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Kress, 50, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Andre G. Mitchell, 37, of 830 Drexel Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, report for jail May 8, 2026 if driver’s intervention program not completed, fined $565.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 27, of 1311 Selma Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Eric C. Wallace, 47, of 1777 S. Fountain Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Ethan L. Whetstone, 19, of 233 White Cliffs Court, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Tory D. White, 29, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 70 days of jail with 67 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, probation is group, follow all rules of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $400, temp permit violation, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.