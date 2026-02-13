Michael D. Byrd, 36, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Dayna Reyes, 38, of 69 Cherry Lane, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed.

Shawn M. Tackett, 41, of 2617 Danbury Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact.

Cases called Wednesday, Feb. 11 included:

Harold ***Jr*** R. Price, 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Keandre G. Martin, 22, of Whitehall, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Raymond J. Sparks, 46, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 110, making false alarm, bench warrant ordered, no bond-to be brought before the court.

Malaysia J. Darden, 29, of 1904 Park Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fine/costs due July 15, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $100, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Traci L. Havens, 37, of 905 W. Perrin Ave., theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Caleb N. Keeton, 26, of 315 Neosha Ave., OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended for 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due July 15, 2026, need not appear if paid in full, fined $565.

Tiffany Pena, 25, of Dayton, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 42, of 519 Liberty St., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicole L. Woodford, 28, of 465 W. County Line Road, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due may 27, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $565.