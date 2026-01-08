Dianna M. Lehman, 28, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

John D. Mccloud, 41, of New Carlisle, guilty.

Cases called Tuesday, Jan. 6 included:

Emily M. Abston, 22, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 31, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, interlock required, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $715, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Jamie L. Call, 31, of 1929 Hatcher Drive, Apt. A, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 18 days of jail, 18 days credit for time served, costs due within 2 months, criminal trespass, dismissed.

George E. Mcintire Jr., 52, of 485 Selma Road, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $250, improper right turn, dismissed.

Zia Z. Posey, 25, of 600 W. Liberty St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $565.

Meranda Sharp, 33, of 2121 Larch St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 10 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due w/in 6 months, fined $375, improper right turn, guilty, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $25.

Billie J. Woods, 62, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Diandre G. Baker, 46, of 2020 Winding Trail, assault, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, drug/alcohol assess to forward to court for treatment options.

Sadie E. Rice, 33, of Urbana, stopping after accident, dismissed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Robert D. Brown Jr., 34, of 1070 W. Leffel Lane, amended to 1st degree misdemeanor drive without valid license, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, fine/costs due Dec. 22, 2026, fined $250, no seat belt, dismissed.

Garry L. Farmer II, 55, of 230 Jamestown Road, unlawful restitution amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, fine/costs due Sept. 22, 2026, fined $50, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Joshua Hearn, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road. Apt, 419, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, costs suspended due to indigency, condition of suspended sentence: pay restitution per payment plan, by review date, no less than $150 per month, and no offenses for 1 year.

Issac X. Lane, 30, of Dayton, assault, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Joshua R. Lattimore, 39, of 112 Fremont Ave., falsification amended to obstruct official business, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, jail suspended on condition compliance with Montgomery County probation, fine/costs due Dec. 29, 2026, fined $50.

Joshua R. Lattimore, 39, of 112 Fremont Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine/costs due Dec. 29, 2026, jail suspended on condition compliance with probation in Montgomery County, fined $100.

Deantae B. M. Paris, 20, of 811 W. Columbia St. 1/2, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Seth M. Parsley, 47, of 1235 Clifton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia L. Perkins, 50, of 1455 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, follow all rules of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no charge for probation due to indigency, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Deander Z. Pulliam, 35, of Chicago, IL, assault, dismissed.

Richard C. Ray, 59, of 1358 Emery Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Lisa A. Tilton, 68, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 9, domestic violence, dismissed, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, costs suspended as defendant is indigent, condition of suspended sentence, no new by 11/24/26, no contact order is lifted.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 1107 Selma Road, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, costs suspended due to indigency.

Aaron M. Whitehead, 34, of Marion, IN, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.