Andre Collins, 26, of 1038 Jasper St., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Kyra D. Hunley, 29, of 726 Garfield St., Apt. A, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Rydaruis M. Mcwillie, 34, of Brandon, MS, felonious assault, continued, no contact, if bond posted must stay in Ohio, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Alexis Shelton, 22, of Miami, request for bail, dismissed, bond $10,000.

Cyle Combs, 32, of Xenia, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lamont A. Walton, 51, criminaltrespass, dismissed, theft, dismissed, criminaltrespass, dismissed.

Cayden M. Ostendorf, 22, of Lewisburg, falsification, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Feb. 12 included:

Damion Grim, 46, of 324 Glenn Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed.

Mitchell Howard, 68, of Goshen, improper handling firearm motor vehicle, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, one way, dismissed.

Courtney M. Kettlehake, 31, of 3000 East High St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Katelyn Radford, 26, of 402 Crossgate Court, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Dijon L. Reed, 28, of 666 Tibbett St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bienvenue Sadoki, 27, of Dayton, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Aiyanah N. S. Ramsey, 22, of Dayton, OVI, continued, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Yuriber A. Roblero, 28, of 943 Oak St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $340, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Alicia A. Rossi, 34, of 1358 Fotler St., two lights, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 365 days of jail with 335 days suspended, probation is ISP, follow all rules of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, requirements for modification of suspension, restitution plates and ignition interlock, vehicle forfeiture, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, to serve 30 days jail report March 3, 2026 at 9 a.m., fined $1,040, OVI, dismissed.

Cherish M. Sanders, 35, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, administrative license suspension terminated without fee.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn M. Tackett, 41, of 2617 Danbury Road, criminal damaging, continued, no contact.

Rodney A. Trent, 51, of 224 E. Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jorge Velazquez, 33, of 213 N. Shaffer St., failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry Wilson Jr., 37, of 234 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.