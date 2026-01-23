Alexander Cruz, 22, of 4081 Lower Valley Pike, strangulation, innocent, continued, bond amended, no contact with victim, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond amended, no contact with victim, bond $5,000.

Keith A. Frantz Jr., 39, of New Vienna, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Rene L. Gautier IV, 43, of Urbana, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Dalton L. Smith, 33, of 4125 W. National Road, assault, continued, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

Cases called Wednesday, Jan. 21 included:

David K. Burr, 55, of 5560 S. Pitchin Road, aggravated menacing, continued, bond remains, criminal trespass, continued, criminal damaging, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, continued, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains.

William A. Dawson, 28, of Houstonield, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed.

Maria L. Givens, 60, of 1650 E. High St., Apt. B, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $50.

Dakarie C. Grimes, 24, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

Amanda N. Martin, 37, of Fairborn, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Aria L. Pace, 19, of New Carlisle, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due by 7/21/26 at 8:30 a.m., fined $200.

Jazmyne A. Taylor, 28, of Dayton, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary A. Miller, 32, of 1629 W. High St., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Levi A. Adkins, 32, of 245 E. Brentwood Drive, Apt. Q, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Juan H. Applin Jr., 40, of 120 S. Race St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Andrew R. Gwinn, 36, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, condition of suspended sentence: comply with Montgomery Co., probation and pay fine/costs by 9/15/26, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $715, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Johnny L. Haney Jr., 57, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 18, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, improper right turn, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Lisa Reffett, 48, of 959 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert L. Rothgeb, 46, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. A, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Pamela Stilwell, 56, of 366 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joshua P. Studebaker, 35, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Dontavious M. Taylor, 24, of 732 Cedar St., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Kathryn E. Walsh, 32, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James F. Waugh, 31, of 2717 Dayton Road, 12 point suspension, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, display of license plates, continued, stop sign, continued.

Curtis Whitmore III, 42, of 1530 Logan Ave., theft, dismissed.