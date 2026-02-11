Rylie L. Boyd, 19, of 19 Larkspur Drive, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael D. Byrd, 36, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Norman L. Gray II, 36, of 2377 Crew Circle, arson, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Derek M. Holmes, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dylan Kenley, 34, of 1025 N. Belmont Ave., guilty, guilty.

Dylan E. Kenley, 34, of 1025 N. Belmont Ave., guilty.

Michael L. Kress, 50, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Damas Louis, 21, of 409 Rice St., assault, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Aryah D. Mobley, 22, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, no driving through prelim hearing, released on own recognizance bond.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Malachi Sibole, 27, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 234, obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

George B. Tackett, 60, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 234, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 27, of 1311 Selma Road, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kyle R. Webster, 33, of 2251 Hillside Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

David C. Wilson, 40, of 815 W. First St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Monday, Feb. 9 included:

Harold E. Denney Jr., 35, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact.

Dezarae Banks, 35, of 326 W. Grand Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 42, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Sohail A. Chaudhry, 37, of 424 E. Third St., OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Slyvon L. Cook, 37, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, child restitution, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Dejohn M. Davis, 32, of 517 S. Light St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, discharge of firearm, dismissed.

Samuel D. Elliott, 47, of 238 E. Third St., request for bail, dismissed.

Bobby L. English Jr., 45, of 2507 Hillside Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Justin K. Kirby, 33, of New Lebanon, domestic violence, dismissed.

Amy Parker, 43, of 435 W. Southern Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Kenneth S. Reynolds, 55, of 53 Apple Hill, amended to OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $565, failure to control, dismissed.

Scott F. Barron, 39, of 430 W. Mulberry St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamie L. Casto, 37, of 156 Neosha Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Taalor R. Dewey, 34, of 510 N. Race St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Richard A. Hudson, 37, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed, waiver signed.