Michael R. Brown, 39, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, bond $1,000, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Mason L. Brubaker, 50, of 969 Lagonda Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

David K. Burr, 55, of 5560 S. Pitchen Road, criminal damaging, continued, bond $2,500.

Kevin L. Cooper, 31, of South Charleston, theft, innocent, continued, no contact, bond $2,500, theft, continued, no contact/public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, no contact/public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Kevin L. Cooper, 31, of South Charleston, theft, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Ronald A. Crowe, 36, of 1544 Winding Trail, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Ronald A. Crowentonio, 36, of 220 E. Cassilly St., violate/protection order, continued, no contact/public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Destaney Deweese, 32, of 24 W. College Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $10,000, attempt, continued, bond $5,000.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, bond $5,000.

Debra L. Jahns, 59, of 5331 Ridgewood Road E, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $30,000.

Darius Q. Lewis, 19, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Robert Minnick, 42, of 967 1/2 Park Ave. (rear), request for bail, continued, no bond.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 117 N. Florence St., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 2606 E. High St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Ashley C. Thomas, 44, of 129 E. Cecil St., vehicular assault, continued, refused public defender, bond $10,000, no operator’s license, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon D. Ward, 30, of 1170 Gonder St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, no contact/public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed/no contact, bond $1,500, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500.