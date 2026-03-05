Timothy L. Boring, 55, of 2843 Oletha Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Timothy L. Boring, 55, of 2843 Oletha Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, guilty, 3 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, assessed costs $100.

Neveah N. Brown, 20, of 257 N. Western Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jacob E. Gilbert, 64, of 1115 Fox St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, tail light, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Kristian K. Graves, 18, of Lexington, KY, request for bail, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Bryan D. Harris, 50, of 1126 Fox St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond remains as previously set, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, assault, innocent, continued, fugitive, continued, no bond.

Darius Q. Lewis, 19, of C/O Clark County Jail, assault, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address prior to any release, bond $1,000.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 24, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy E. Yerian, 45, of New Carlisle, warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Cases called Tuesday, March 3 included:

Jeremy M. Bryant, 31, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Landen Clark, 23, of S. Charleston, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Charles E. Hall, 37, of 3189 E. High St., menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide and no contact with victims, costs due within 6months.

Shaneka Cobb, 33, of 140 Post Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Artasia A. Crossley, 23, of 2006 Amanda St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Destaney Deweese, 32, of 24 W. College Ave., attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, consecutive time, to be served consecutive with 25CRB00429.

Quishaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 204, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.

Quishaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Bobbie J. Davis, 39, of 908 Dibert Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 76 days suspended, 12 months of probation, law abiding for 1 year, successful completion of probation, fined $75.

Mersaydee Hayden, 25, of 109 N. Jackson St., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

William E. Overley Jr., 46, of Dayton, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Mark T. Ricketts, 36, of 4498 Dowden St., OVI amended to failure to control, guilty, fined $100, failure to control, dismissed.

Patrick W. Robinson, 54, of 2049 Bostic St., driving under suspension, guilty, fined $75.

Neikitia M. White, 35, of 514 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.