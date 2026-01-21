Myron D. Cribbs, 32, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Alexander Cruz, 22, of 4081 Lower Valley Pike, strangulation, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $10,000.

Keith B. Estep, 29, of 838 Mound St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Darlene Gaines, 65, of 316 S. Plum St., bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Bryan Harris Sr., 58, of 702 Sherman Ave., improper handle firearm/motor vehicle, continued, public defender appt, bond $5,000.

Accene Jnbaptiste, 37, of 511 Rice St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Accene Jnbaptiste, 37, of 511 Rice St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Accene Jnbaptiste, 37, of 511 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, expired/unlawful plate, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Cody W. Nickels, 25, of Troy, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Bruce L. Potter, 55, of 25 W. Southern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 2606 E. High St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, of 519 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Lamont A .Walton Sr., 51, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Cases called Monday, Jan. 19 included:

Antonio M. Depriest, 26, assault, continued, refused public defender and NAPT - set for trial.

Lawrence O. Mccray, 50, of 1716 Salem Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appt, no contact.

Jessica R. Moore, 25, of Urbana, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Frank H. Wallace, 45, of Enon, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.