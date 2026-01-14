Terence L. Brookshire, 26, of Huber Heights, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Cameron Costello, 28, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, of 1432 S. Limestone St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Kevin Johnson, 50, of 132 Delcourt, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000.

Haley A. Neu, 21, of 123 Auburn Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph W. Roberts, 50, of 155 Meadow Lane, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph W. Roberts, 50, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Cases called Monday, Jan. 12 included:

Carol L. Blain, 68, of 2750 Berger Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Mark E. Bozarth Jr., 44, of 136 4th Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bradley Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michelle L. Fout, 46, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., theft, continued, no contact.

Christopher L. Henry, 59, of 1659 N. Belmont Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brandon M. Howard, 42, of St. Paris, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 34, of 156 E. Grand Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Donald Moore Jr., 60, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

James Mulat, 38, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1A, open burning or dumping, continued, public defender appointed.

Gaige L. Ohlinger, 24, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 500 restitution, fined $200.

Larry E. Plantz, 29, of 1516 W. North St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Jeremy L. Prelipp, 48, of 1717 Summit Drive, theft, continued, public defender Williams , no contact.

Sheila M. Rutherford, 51, of 4076 Petre Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Yacemine Samedi, 40, of 23 S. Light St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Danielle Taylor, 33, of 819 Mansfield Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Raven Taylor, 22, of 1213 E. John St., Apt. B, falsification, dismissed.

Emmett L. Todd III, 42, of 726 Broadway, strangulation, dismissed.

Jazmine L. A. Brooks, 33, of Rock Island, IL, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Felix, 39, of 37 1/2 E. Cassilly St., strangulation, continued, public defender appt, no contact cond of bond, domestic violence, continued, public defender appt, no contact cond of bond.

Naman M. Keeton, 27, of Urbana, theft, continued, public defender appt, no contact cond of bond.

Daniel Myrthil, 36, of 2002 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Justin L. Schneider, 43, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $565, failure to drive on right, dismissed, open container, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Caleb M. Viers, 18, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Caleb M. Viers, 18, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kelly E. Hall III, 40, of 533 Linn Ave., strangulation, dismissed, escape, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Christopher A. Reed, 44, of 1325 Terrace Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jason S. Riley, 27, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 84 days credit for time served, jail time concurrent with any felony prison sentence, fined $100, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail time consecutive with 25CRB02760 and concurrent, with any felony sentence, fined $100, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, 180 days consecutive with 25CRB02760 and concurrent, with any felony sentence and 25CRB02761, fined $100, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Jamie M. Senter, 35, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 703, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kayla A. Tester, 29, of 304 Glendale Drive, vandalism, dismissed.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 107 1/2 E. Cassilly St., criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed.

Paula A. Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.