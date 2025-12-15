Charles E. Hall, 37, of 426 Mount Joy St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Amber Martin, 37, of 1902 Edwards Ave., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amber M. Nicole, 37, of 1902 Edwards Ave., no seat belt, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Austin J. Milledge, 30, of 1588 Regent Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, vehicular assault, continued, stopping after accident, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael Parks, 24, of 2716 Dale Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Christopher D. Scott, 48, of 3125 W. Columbia St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Mendy D. Walters, 47, of 4754 W. National Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jerry L. Bennett, 53, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 26, attempt, continued, bond remains.

Ryan L. Carson, 30, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due with in 6 months, fined $150.

Donald Dingus, 38, of Grove City, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Donald Dingus, 30, request for bail, dismissed.

Donald J. Dingus, 30, of Grove City, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Troy A. Hartman, 48, of 2022 Maryland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony J. Jordan, 41, of 1400 Maiden Lane, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

Travis J. Mckinster, 37, of 2457 Mechanicsburg Road, assault, guilty, 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail 150susp each count concurrent, anger manage/substance use assessment/treatment, fine and costs due with in 6 months, fined $250, assault, guilty, fined $250.

Eric M. Summers, 43, of 3176 W. Jackson Road, OVI, guilty, 51 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 51 days credit for time served, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $565, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Robert D. Dapice III, 29, of South Vienna, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Soledad M. Fitzwater, 68, of 726 East Moor Drive, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Brenna L. Haggy, 23, of South Vienna, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $100, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jerry Roberts, 55, of Mail to: DCRC 2527 Kenton, theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $50.

Cases called Thursday, Dec. 11 included:

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 39, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Deanna L. Druckenbroadee, 45, of 3223 Erter Drive, telephone harassment, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed/no contact with victim.

Sofia Perez, 27, of 972 Lagonda Ave., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Lena L. Reed, 62, of 213 S. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Hugo R. Vicente, 34, of 2025 Irwin Ave., drive without valid license, dismissed, driving under suspension, guilty, fined $350, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Justin L. Wallace Sr., 46, of 241 S. Yellow Springs St. A, drive without valid license, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 2 year law abiding, fine/costs due in 1 year, fined $250, turn and stop signal, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Joshua M. Hughes, 25, of 1932 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. F, domestic violence, dismissed.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cindy Pack, 18, of 212 The Post Road, Apt. C, offenses/underage persons, bench warrant ordered.

Alisa K. Spencer, 60, of 700 E. McCreight, Apt. 214, making false alarms amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due by 2/19/26, fined $75.

Jayden Thomson, 18, of 28 Roseland Ave E, underage consuming low alcohol beverage. amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due 2/19/26, fined $100.