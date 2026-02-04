Donivan L. Cooperamar, 47, of 2304 Lagonda Ave., Apt. 1/2, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brendon R. Freeman, 28, of 228 E. Third St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Mersaydee Hayden, 25, of 926 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, no contest, not guilty, assault, no contest, dismissed.

Mersaydee Hayden, 25, of 109 N. Jackson St., unauthorized use of vehicle, no contest, continued, PSI ordered, released on own recognizance bond.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Dollar General on E. Main St.

Joseph D. Judy, 39, of 1811 Norwood Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

William M. Moore, 50, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000, breaking and entering, continued, obstructing official business, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 718 S. Lowry Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Feb. 2 included:

Jonathan Baughman, 43, of 714 Kinnane, OVI, dismissed.

Jonathan Baughman, 43, of 714 Kinnane Ave., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, hit skip/private property, guilty, 180 days of jail, 28 days credit for time served, concurrent with 20TRC04495, fine and costs due within 2 years, fined $500, failure to control, dismissed.

Monique D. Brown, 42, of 2537 Red Coach Drive #3, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Steven M. Day, 64, of 1209 Tibbets Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Nancy B. Lockwood, 44, of Columbus, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $75, speed, dismissed.

Marvin L. Shumaker, 37, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Bobby L. English Jr., 45, of 2507 Hillside Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.

Delmar Gagaris, 48, of 654 W. Jefferson, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bryan Harris Sr., 58, of 702 Sherman Ave., improper handling firearm/motor vehicle, dismissed.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed.

Justin K. Kirby, 33, of New Lebanon, domestic violence, continued, declined public defender.

Amy Parker, 43, of 435 W. Southern Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed.

Kim A. Roe Jr., 37, of Wooster, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of 835 W. Liberty St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Mary C. Sherrick, 46, of Middletown, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Alexander Melvin, 29, of Dayton, fugitive, dismissed.

Melissa M. Allender, 36, of 309 S. Western Ave., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Shawnda L. Cochran, 36, of 1321 Lexington Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, review 2/2/27 for law abiding - must appear, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Daniel Collier, 54, of Enon, request for bail, dismissed.

Kim A. Roe, 25, of Wooster, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Mendy D. Walters, 47, of 4754 W. National Road, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.