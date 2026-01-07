Anthony Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., theft, continued, no contact cond of bond, bond $2,500.

Michael E. Gibson, 63, of 2634 Morton Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of South Vienna, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, theft, continued, court appointed attorney, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron M. Whitehead, 34, of Marion, IN, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Cases called Monday, Jan. 5 included:

Janaiva R. Benion, 27, of 2111 Elmwood Ave #2, assault, dismissed.

Toni D. Carter, 23, of 1208 E. Possum Road, obstructing official business, dismissed, confinement of dogs, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 84 days suspended, 36 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $715, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Joseph Diehl, 48, of 2715 Danbury Road, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed.

Joseph D. Diehl, 48, of 2715 Danbury Road, driving under suspension, guilty, fined $250, no seat belt, dismissed.

Alex Elswick, 32, of Enon, assault, dismissed.

Ordain Fambro, 29, of 514 Homeview Ave., possess drugs, dismissed.

Ordain A. Fambro III, 29, of 514 Homeview Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, possess drugs, dismissed, no seat belt, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $50.

Heather Gaskins, 50, of 338 W. State St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Angel N. Gracia, 31, of 1009 Summer St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fined $250, failure to yield from private drive, guilty, fined $100.

Christopher L. Harris, 63, of 718 Kenton St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Tyon K. Mcglothan, 36, of 268 Raffensberger, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond.

Zakyla M. Mcmahon, 24, of 23 W. McCreight Lower Rear, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brandon Mcpeek, 40, of North Hampton, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dorian Miller, 51, of 1221 E. High St., drive without valid license, dismissed.

Dorian M. Miller, 51, of 1221 E. High St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Walter S. Morris IV, 23, of Solon, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1yr law abide, fine and costs due w/in 3 months, tinted glass, dismissed.

Steven W. Oty, 47, of 1560 N. Belmont Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, resisting arrest, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Lillian J. Pemberton, 46, of 221 N. Belmont Ave., assault, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1 yr law abiding and no further acts of violence, fined $50.

Nyko D. Phillips, 52, of 2131 Erie Ave., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Johnathan Smith, 35, of 704 Grant St., driving under suspension, guilty, fined $250.

David M. Stillwell Jr., 37, of 349 Oakwood Place, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 26 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, restitution due within 50 days.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 32, of South Charleston, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due w/in 6 months, fined $200.

Lisa Vance, 43, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 3 months of probation, costs due w/in 1yr.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, request for bail, dismissed.

Kayla M. Boring, 32, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. B, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jean R. Charles, 35, of 215 The Post Road, Apt. J, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review status, pay fine and costs, no new offense during review term, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Brandon Clay, 33, of 1545 Regent Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 36, of 1375 Beverly Ave., weapons/under disability, dismissed.

Jose M. Figueora, 19, of 628 Eastmoor Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles G. Fox II, 37, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Eric J. W. Lehman, 30, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, declines public defender.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 43, of 718 Montgomery Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael K. Bird, 55, of South Charleston, physical control, continued, DNQ public defender.

Fatherson Bissainthe, 30, of 529 E. Grand Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shelby S. Galbert, 30, of New Brautels, TX, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Mykel Harris, 18, of 916 Cedar St., underage consuming low alcohol beverage. amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $30.

Samuel Jolys, 39, of 1135 E. John St., Apt. B, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, child restitution, dismissed, 12 point suspension, dismissed, driver license required, continued, stopping after accident, dismissed.

Amber M. Lethcoe, 42, of 622 Grant St., OVI-meth, bench warrant ordered.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 39, of 814 Selma Road, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Aiyanah N. S. Ramsey, 22, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kayla A. Tester, 29, of 304 Glendale Drive, vandalism, continued, public defender appointed.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 1107 Selma Road, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, costs suspended due to indigency.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of 613 Gruen Drive, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of 613 Gruen Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.