Ronald E. Compton, 43, of 622 S. Lowry Ave., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest, guilty, 10 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $100.

Ian E. Johnson, 31, of 6025 Knollwood Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Ian M. Cooke, 36, of 6837 Morris Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, fined $200, marked lanes, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 36, of 1375 Beverly Ave., weapons/under disability, continued, bond remains $35,000.

Jose M. Figueora, 19, of 628 Eastmoor Drive, domestic violence, continued, bond remains.

George I. Habash, 54, of 120 N. Arlington Ave., theft, dismissed.

Andre Vanderpool, 36, of Enon, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $125, failure to control, dismissed.

Tiffany L. Jones, 41, of Dayton, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains.

Cases called Tuesday, Dec. 30 included:

Vincent D. Baird, 29, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 months, 160 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fined $450, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of 720 Kenton St., theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, credit for time served, 60 days jail concurrent with 25CRB00906, credit for time served, fine/costs due July 21, 2026, fined $50, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, credit for time served, 60 days jail concurrent with 25CRB00575, credit for time served, fine/costs due July 21, 2026, fined $50.

Michael T. Sibole, 34, of Columbus, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Charissa R. Wibright, 29, of 101 N. Fostoria Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended for no alcohol convictions for 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due May 12, 2026, fined $400.