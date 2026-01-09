Ethan Brooks, 20, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ethan Brooks M, 20, of 117 N. Florence St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Samuel D. Elliott, 47, of 238 E. Third St., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed.

Evonna Johnson S, 28, of 523 W. Mulberry St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Lucas Keeton, 46, of 371 E. McCreight Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Angel D. Mendoza, 26, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Ian Pugh, 22, of Vandalia, wildlife violation, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Joshua Smith, 37, of Huber Heights, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Cases called Wednesday, Jan. 7 included:

Cameron J. Arnold, 32, of 1429 Willington #311, burglary/person present, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Mersaydee R. Hayden, 25, of 109 N. Jackson St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, hit and run/property, bench warrant ordered.

John D. Jones, 37, of Dayton, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered.

Sadie E. Rice, 33, of Urbana, stopping after accident, dismissed.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Trey B. Blevins, 26, of Fairborn, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $500.

Connor J. Brooks, 26, of Urbana, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Bryan A. Campbell Sr., 38, of Fairborn, fail stop/yield stop sign, guilty, fine/costs due may 5, 2026, fined $50, no seat belt, guilty.

Darrien N. Carter, 33, of 1020 Clifton Ave., theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no contact with kohls, 1 year law abiding, fined $100.

Michael R. Efferin, 64, of Dayton, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 6 months law abiding, fine/costs due July 7, 2026, fined $100.

Cynthia Harris, 59, of 843 Southfield Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., assault amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days credit for time served, fine/costs due Oct. 13, 2026, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Nicholas Lannom A, 27, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas S. Mcnutt, 27, of Enon, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Amanda S. Roth, 45, of 613 1/2 E. Grand Ave., complicity amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 6 month law abiding, fine/costs due July 7, 2026, fined $50.

Ryan M. Rowland, 27, of 1102 Burt St., failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Adam Roy, 25, of 223 Birch Road, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 19 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine/costs due July 7, 2026, fined $50.