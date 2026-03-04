Tyler D. Evans, 24, of 150 W. Parkwood Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victims, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Sarah E. Gillit, 44, of 814 Rice St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, jaywalking, bench warrant ordered, bond $10.

Angela Gulinello, 45, of 1034 W. North St., request for bail, continued, no bond.

Michael L. Kress, 50, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Rodney T. Lee, 38, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert Mccormick III, 38, of 709 Old Mill Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.

James A. Ragland, 54, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains.

James A. Ragland, 54, of 360 S. Limestone St., Apt. 203, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Kohls, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Reed, 44, of 1325 Terrace Drive, telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Terry W. Stockman, 68, of 609 Rice St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyson J. White Sr., 46, of 12 Waller Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Monday, March 2 included:

William J. Abston III, 21, of 2890 Caldwell St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Edison E. Calle, 26, of Dayton, theft, dismissed.

Jesus D. Diaz, 41, of 211 Shaffer St., felonious assault, continued, bond remains, domestic violence, continued, bond changed.

John Doe, 25, of 514 Florence St., robbery, continued, no contact, bond remains, failure to disclose own personal information info, continued, bond changed to OR.

William R. Hamilton, 54, of 912 N. Burnett Road, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Johnson B. Chandler, 31, of 132 Delcourt Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Makayla L. Jones, 24, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, continued, criminal mischief, continued, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brett A. Murnahan, 22, of 1793 Edwards Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Timothy J. Plumley, 57, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ores Stipha, 33, of 516 W. Harding Road, Apt. 3, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $75.

Paul A. Thomas, 38, of 556 E. Madison Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond changed, theft, continued, bond changed.

Montez A. Applin, 33, of 2850 E. Main St. 45, burglary, dismissed, abduction, dismissed, abduction, dismissed.

Kevin S. Asitimboy, 24, of Dayton, theft, dismissed.

Gretchen N. Boyer, 46, of 305 McCreight Ave., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

John E. Donohoe, 39, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael E. Gibson, 63, of 2634 Morton Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher L. Henry, 59, of 1659 Belmont Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Lucas Keeton, 46, of 371 E. McCreight Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Peter L. Patton III, 43, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. B, rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 37, of 430 N. Jackson St., 12 point suspension, dismissed, driver license law, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to yield turning left, guilty, fined $125.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 37, of 799 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, display of tags, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Steven D. Pitts, 61, of 207 W. John St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, no motorcycle endorsement, continued, public defender appointed.

Timothy C. Roe, 61, of 3155 Woonsocket St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, public defender appointed

Kevin Sadgebury, 52, of Medway, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, fined $50, hunt without special permit, dismissed.

Austan B. Sawyer, 32, of 1173 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Jaynae T. Soles, 26, of Dayton, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 21, of 1116 Linden Ave., assault, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail, credit for any jail time served.

Ronald L. Johnson, 32, of 232 W. Southern Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fine/costs due July 28, 2026, jail suspended on condition no convictions through 3/2/27, fined $100.

Jeffrey A. Karns, 40, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Kevin L. Williams, 52, of 1844 Kimberly Court, breaking and entering amended to criminal trespass, guilty, fined $100.