Krista P. Elzey, 29, of 1682 Edwards Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

James E. Freeze, 47, of 429 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Dakarie C. Grimes, 24, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Emmanuel Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin St., flee/elude, innocent, continued, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Cases called Tuesday, Jan. 20 included:

Christopher S. Combs, 36, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, no bond - waiver signed.

Keith B. Estep, 29, of 838 Mound St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Nicholas Lannom, 27, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

Cody W. Nickels, 25, of Troy, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel K. Dye II, 41, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James Felix, 39, of 37 1/2 E. Cassilly St., strangulation, continued, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin Johnson, 50, of 132 Delcourt, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, strangulation, dismissed.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 30, of 301 S. Plum St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Kylie N. Utley, 29, of South Charleston, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Gary Arnold Jr., 44, of 1440 Delta Road, #B, request for bail, dismissed.

Gregory Bell, 66, of 1133 W. High St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed.

Irene A. Brown, 50, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, theft, dismissed.

Najee L. Moore, 25, of 1637 Woodward Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Brady C. Satterfield, 40, harassment with bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David A. Worden, 48, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, dismissed.

David A. Worden, 52, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

