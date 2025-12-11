Jerry L. Bennett, 53, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 26, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony J. Jordan, 41, of 1400 Maiden Lane, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon L. Mcpeek, 40, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin C. Porschart, 38, of Dublin, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Helena S. Robson, 56, of 4725 Security Drive, Apt. 109, theft, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, remain law abiding for 1 year.

Andre M. Watters, 25, of Delaware, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Tuesday, Dec. 9 included:

Daylen K. Bradley, 20, of 1662 Warder St., criminal trespass, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due within 30 days, fined $150, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Dustin A. Carte, 32, of 1717 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Marques E. White Jr., 32, of 1943 Primm Drive, Apt. H, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael L. Carson, 61, of 904 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, expired tag or sticker, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Dickerson Jr., 22, of 934 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, dismissed.

Kimberly K. Cramblett, 34, of 235 N. Jackson St., theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, assess for drug court, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, report to T. Sullivan for probation intake 12/10, fined $250.

Daniel L. Eldridge, 25, of 631 E. Euclid Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Bradley A. Strawsburg, 68, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Parker J. Streeter, 22, of 2819 Lowman St., fugitive, dismissed.

Daniell Taylor, 46, of 326 W. Grand Ave., driver license required, dismissed, failure to yield turning left, dismissed.

Daniell Taylor Sr., 46, of 326 W. Grand Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on compliance with drug court, 1 year drug court, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, report to T. Sullivan for intake today at 1:30pm, fined $10.

Robbie L. Weatherspoon III, 20, of Clayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.