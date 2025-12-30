Marc W. Blair, 67, of 4925 Ridgewood Road W., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Kayla M. Boring, 32, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. B, telephone harassment, continued, bond $2,500.

Chance T. Daube, 36, of 1375 Beverly Ave., weapons/under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $35,000.

Sir C. Fambro, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jose M. Figueora, 19, of 628 Eastmoor Drive, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Tessia O. Haywood, 59, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 306, bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Jamar Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., violate/protection order, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $100.

Anthony J. Huddleston, 32, of St. Louis, MO, fugitive, continued, extradition signed.

Christopher R. Jones, 52, of 2728 E. High St., criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tiffany L. Jones, 41, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Darrion L. Martin, 18, of 1618 Southgate Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Deantae Paris, 20, of 811 W. Columbia St., Apt. 1/2, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Krista K. Sisler, 41, falsification, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, assessed costs $100.

Krshta M. Smith, 47, of 2205 Selma Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond $2,500.