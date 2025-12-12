Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 45, of 3223 Erter Drive, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed/no contact with victim.

Kellen M. P. Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 60, of 310 N. Race St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Loves, released on own recognizance bond.

Thomas D. Joyner Jr., 29, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of 5500 Old Lower Valley, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Lisa Morris, 44, of 566 E. Cassily, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

David M. Stillwell Jr., 37, of 349 Oakwood Place, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $2,500.

Danielle Taylor, 33, of 819 Mansfield Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Matthew M. Welliver, 33, of 648 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy L. Yancey, 45, of 25 E. Liberty St., no bond pending probation violation review, guilty.

Cases called Wednesday, Dec. 10 included:

Jerry L. Bennett, 53, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 26, assault, continued, no contact, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Michael E. Gibson, 63, of 2634 Morton Drive, driving under suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 178 days suspended, 2 year law abiding and no driving without privileges, fine/costs due with in 3 months, fined $250, driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Debra L. Jahns, 59, of 5331 Ridgewood Road E, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, violate/protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Benjamin C. Porschart, 38, of Dublin, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Clinton M. Renz, 55, of 707 Montgomery Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due in 6 months, fined $150.

Andre M. Watters, 25, of Delaware, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Katelynn B. Hale, 26, of 1815 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.