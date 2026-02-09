Ethan M. Brooks, 20, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

John P. Clark, 33, of 236 St. George Place, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amanda J. Decker, 47, of 1436 Logan Ave., drive without valid license, innocent, continued, order bench warrant recalled.

Patrick A. Jones, 37, of 640 Cedar St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender declined, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Andresia L. Mcmahon, 48, of 1260 Innisfallen Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Casey L. Nawman, 40, of 1945 Westgate Road, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ethan Whetstone, 19, of 233 White Cliff Court, driving without lights, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ethan L. Whetstone, 19, of 233 White Cliff Court, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Marcsin Michel, 43, of 416 S. Western Ave., speed, guilty by waiver, fined $75.

Noe E. Bustos, 47, of 373 Glenn Ave., OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI/refusal, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, driving under suspension, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tinted glass, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, speed for conditions, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, open container/vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marjorie N. Compton, 50, of 1135 Mason St., OVI, continued, tail lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Adam Hudson, 20, of 104 Trenton Place, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Joshua L. Penny, 37, of 136 Roosevelt Drive, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review, pay fine and costs, no new offenses, fined $225, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brent Deeter, 33, of Troy, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Daniel Mays, 22, of 262 Hedge Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Steven J. Tobin II, 32, of South Charleston, disregard of safety amended to tail lights, guilty, fined $150, permit unlicensed driver to drive, dismissed.

Steven J. Tobin II, 32, of 37 S. Burnett Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, texting while driving, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Feb. 5 included:

Donald B. Johnson, 68, of 1602 New Castle Lane, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $250, failure to control, dismissed.

Briana F. Marquez, 21, of 1213 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

William M. Moore, 50, of , burglary, continued, bond remains, breaking and entering, continued, obstructing official business, continued, assault, continued, bond remains.

Timothy J. Plumley, 56, of 926 Sunset Ave Apt D, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Mark A. Anway, 39, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, continued, turn and stop signal, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Dax Bodin, 51, of Akron, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, red light amended to signal lights, guilty, fined $125.

Zachary B. Eggleston, 51, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Justin E. Powell Jr., 23, of 826 Eastmoor Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no further offenses/pay fine and court costs, fined $450.

Alexis Staggs, 21, of Cincinnati, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexis D. Staggs, 21, of Cincinnati, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John P. Clark, 33, of 236 St. George Place, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roberto Gonzalez, 21, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Rolando M. Jose, 24, of 315 S. Shaffer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher Martin, 20, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Julie Moore, 52, of 1026 E. John St., Apt. C, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

William M. Moore, 50, burglary, continued, bond remains, breaking and entering, continued, obstructing official business, continued, assault, continued, bond remains.

Steven W. Oty, 47, of 1843 N. Belmont Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail concurrent with any prison time.

Alfred Valencia, 68, of New Carlisle, fugitive, dismissed.

Devin M. Wood, 25, of Galloway, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.