Nicole M. Gardner, 33, of Enon, illegal sale tobacco pro., innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Angela M. Gulinello, 45, of 1034 W. North St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremiaha L. Harvel, 43, of 1508 Sunset Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Andrew Hughes, 41, of Bellefontaine, obstructing justice, innocent, dismissed, resisting arrest, innocent, dismissed.

Eric J. W. Lehman, 30, of New Carlisle, criminal mischief, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Krshta M. Smith, 48, of 2205 Selma Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jeffrey G. Bates, 55, of 532 Gruen St., unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed.

Marc W. Blair, 67, of 4925 Ridgewood Road W, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Charles Fox II, 38, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Troy M. Howard, 29, of 628 E. Cassilly St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Darius Q. Lewis, 19, of C/O Clark County Jail, assault, continued, bond remains.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 1668 Catawba Ave., falsification amended to obstruct official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, review in 6 months for compliance, costs due within 1 year.

Andrea R. Stewart, 42, of Urbana, OVI, guilty.

Machalea M. Eitrem, 25, of Xenia, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Breauna E. Cameron, 25, of Jackson, MI, assault amended to disorderly, guilty, credit for time served, fined $50.

Michael Fox, 37, of Lewisburg, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Richard Levalley, 40, of 810 Grant St., reckless operation amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fine/costs due June 23, 2026, fined $100.

Cases called Thursday, March 5 included:

Mayra G. Alvarado, 28, of 1834 W. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Eugene Borders Jr., 56, of London, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, hit and run, bench warrant ordered.

Heather Brandon, 45, of New Carlisle, amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $50.

Ronnie J. Cogley, 37, of 1738 Southgate Ave., 12 point suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine/costs due within 4 months, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Trevaun M. Davidson, 32, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation/follow all rules, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due within 3 months, fined $565, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Charles J. Dufner, 49, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation/follow all rules, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due within 4 months, fined $565, tail lights, dismissed.

Luis Perez, 27, of 835 Rice Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Andre Roberts, 34, of 426 Southern Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Calvin L. White, 59, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Nehemiah Harrison, 19, of Middletown, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

John Mcdonald, 62, of 915 E. Rose St., unlawful restitution, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon Sims, 28, of 1713 Allison Ave., OVI, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Brandon E. Sims, 28, of 1713 Allison Ave., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, headlight violation, dismissed.

Cecia V. Molina, 20, of 612 E. Rose St., drive without valid license, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.