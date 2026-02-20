Michael D. Clifford, 41, of 147 W. Grand St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 41, of 147 W. Grand, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 41, of 147 Grand Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Makayla L. Jones, 24, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, felonious assault/weapon, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Christopher Marker, 31, of 4593 Heron Road, disrupting pub. service, innocent, continued, bond $7,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Josue G. Morales, 22, of 1809 Morgan St., flee/elude, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Rachel C. Ward, 41, violate/protection order, continued, bond $1,000.

Cases called Wednesday, Feb. 18 included:

Courtney L. Wallace, 32, of 526 N. Murray St. #308, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed.

Taylor Cox, 32, of 407 Sherman Ave., OVI, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Elizabeth Wentz, 51, of 700 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kimberly S. Argabright, 38, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. A, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due June 23, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., fined $565.

Babe D. C. Edmond, 35, of 242 E. College Ave., all purpose vehicles, guilty, fined $100.

Kylie R. Hughes, 23, of 657 W. Jefferson St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, must provide insurance within 10 days, fine/costs suspended defendant indigent.

Tracy Mccarley, 51, of 502 E. Third St., OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Haley A. Neu, 21, of 123 Auburn Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.