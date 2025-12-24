Terrance Kerby, 24, of 37 Snyder St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ.

Rovi Perez, 26, of 1025 Clifton Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, shall not appear if paid in full, assessed costs $565, no operator’s license, guilty, assessed costs $100, marked lanes, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Steven D. Skaggs, 43, of 1505 W. Mulberry St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Ndia I. S. Williams, 27, of 1331 Perry St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Dec. 22 included:

Eli Ennis, 21, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 61, tamper with evidence, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Austin J. Milledge, 30, of 1588 Regent Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, vehicular assault, dismissed.

Leanna Perry, 50, of 219 Glenn Ave., forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Araldo Renald, 26, of 1437 S. Limestone St., burglary, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

John E. Donohoe, 39, of Lewisburg, theft, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Abigale Ebert, 18, of Saint Paris, theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fined $100.

Janessa C. Jones, 21, of 224 Stanton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Samuel Moleus, 38, of 619 E. Rose St., domestic violence amended to assault, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended for no conviction of violence for 1 year, fine/costs due march 10, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.

Steven W. Oty, 47, of 1560 N. Belmont Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Sanon Camene, 26, of 509 E. Southern Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no same or similar for 1 year, fined $100.