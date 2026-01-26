Dustin M. Austin, 21, of 410 E. Cassilly St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, no operator’s license, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Britney M. Graham, 31, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Marshalls, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Rosena J. Louis, 56, of 620 W. Mulberry St., failure to file sales tax return, innocent, continued, release written.

Hannah L. Sparks, 19, of 129 E. Cecil St., disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, assessed costs $50.

Cemara V. Holt, 18, of 234 Rosewood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, criminal trespass, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed.

Mariah Gohl, 20, of 2027 Sunset Ave., assault, dismissed.

Damion M. Mcfann, 25, of 2239 Larch St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Jan. 22 included:

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of 527 Tibbetts Ave., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, consecutive time, jail sentence consecutive to 25CRB2733 and 25CRB02825, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of 527n Tibbetts Ave., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, consecutive time, jail sentence consecutive to 25CRB2825 and 25CRB2681, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of 527 Tibbetts Ave., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, consecutive time, 60 days consecutive with 25CRB02733 and 25CRB2681, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Steven C. Stacey, 48, of New Carlisle, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $100.

Joulin R. Tackett, 20, of 117 Lincoln Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due by 3/26/26, fined $75.

Colin M. Mcadams, 31, of 2578 York St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Raphael Ramirez, 36, of 345 Oakwood Place, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Justin S. Ream, 29, of 2351 W. Kingswood Drive, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel Wells, 41, of Huber Heights, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Dustin E. Wolfcomer, 31, of 3347 W. Jackson Road, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.