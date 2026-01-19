Cases called Friday, Jan. 16 included:

Breauna E. Cameron, 25, of Jackson, MI, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Olivia Hill, 31, of Enon, assault, guilty, 160 days of jail with 159 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, comply with rules of probation.

Luis E. Marin, 29, of 712 Mount Joy St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rozenna T. Williams, 30, of 607 S. York St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Raphael Ramirez, 36, of 345 Oakwood Place, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan J. Raterman, 33, of Dayton, theft, dismissed.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 45, of 3223 Erter Druve, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 28, of 103 E. Cassilly, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.