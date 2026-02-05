Brendon R. Freeman, 28, of 228 E. Third St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Darius Q. Lewis, 19, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. C, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kylie G. Moore, 30, of 1107 1/2 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ/NAPT, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 1668 Catawba Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, no operator’s license, innocent, continued, declined public defender / released on own recognizance bond, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued, falsification, innocent, continued, declined public defender / released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Tuesday, Feb. 3 included:

Lazaria Beard, 25, of 1938 Wilkes Drive, Apt. D, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Stephanie R. Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Donivan L. Cooper, 47, of 2304 Lagonda Ave., Apt. 1/2, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Antonio Depriest, 26, assault, continued, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.

Ryan French, 31, of 702 Stanton Ave., failure to comply amended to obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, consecutive time, jail sentence consecutive to 25TRC10332, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 8 months, fined $50.

Ryan K. French, 31, of 702 Stanton Ave., OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driver license law, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 10 days of jail, jail sentence concurrent with 25TRC10332, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250, improper starting/backing, guilty, fined $50.

Ryan K. French, 31, of 702 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 5 months, interlock ordered, fined $900, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Phillip J. Keeran, 51, of 3112 Heather Glen Court, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs within 30days, fined $150, fail to register, dismissed.

Tracey B. Rodgers, 54, of 411 N. Western Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 hours community service within 60days.

Rodney Trent, 51, of 350 S. Douglas Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 5 months, fined $565.

Kimberly Argabright, 38, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. A, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 100 hours community service.

Amanda J. Decker, 47, of 1436 Logan Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Brendon R. Freeman, 28, of 228 E. Third St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dekale R. Mccommons, 27, of 4819 Willowbrook Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 718 S. Lowry Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jaicee A. L. Carson, 25, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. A, criminal mischief, dismissed.

Michael A. Carter, 58, of 234 Hubert Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Patrick E. Dyer, 61, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Glen Hall, 61, of 1629 Cypress St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael A Hall, 49, of 2816 York St., fail to verify address, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mersaydee Hayden, 25, of 109 N. Jackson St., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, PSI ordered.

Sidney ***Ii*** J Jacobs, 36, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Dollar General on E. Main St.

Colten A Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Michael R Parks, 24, of 2716 Dale Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Danni Perez, 33, of 751 E. Pleasant St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Woods William Wayne, 58, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed.