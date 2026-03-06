Kailish M. Martinez, 42, of 17 S. Sycamore St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Harold R. Price Jr., 42, of 164 Lawrence Ave., violate/out of state temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Oleg V. Varniychuk, 42, of 148 S. Shaffer St., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Wednesday, March 4 included:

Eugene Borders Jr., 56, of London, driving under suspension - operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 71 days suspended, 19 days credit for time served, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Robert E. Chaney, 22, of 605 Linwood Ave., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 20 hours community service, fined $250.

Robert E. Chaney III, 22, of 605 Linwood Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 5 days of jail, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $150.

Jeremy L. Creachbaum, 44, of 1413 Lexington, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Levi M Gorsuch, 39, of 2268 E. Possum Road, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond remains.

Rodney T. Lee, 38, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, bond remains.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre Roberts, 34, of 426 Southern Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Brad A. Sexton, 34, of Orient, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 14 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due withe 30 days, fined $100.

Andrea R. Stewart, 42, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, 60 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, interlock ordered/restricted plates ordered, fine and costs due with in 1 year, fined $850, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kayla M. Boring, 33, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. B, telephone harassment amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $50.

Antwan D. Castleberry, 43, of 1421 Tibbetts Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty.

Taylor A. Gorr, 30, of 362 E. Madison, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

William J. Buchanan, 46, of 1947 Elaina Drive, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no theft convictions for 6 month, fine/costs due Sept. 22, 2026, fined $100.

Andrew R. Howell, 27, of 2252 Columbus Road, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, follow all rules of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565.

Thomas D. Joyner Jr., 29, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 6 month law abiding, fine/costs due Sept. 22, 2026, fined $75.

Jordan R. L. Seagraves, 19, of 2425 Columbus Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherine St., failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Kaylie A. Stjohn, 21, of 1736 Stratford Place, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee. faxed to bureau motor vehicle, jail suspended on condition no offenses for 6 months, fine/costs due Sept. 22, 2026, fined $500.

Kennedy S. Woods, 27, of Columbus, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due Sept. 22, 2026, fined $75.