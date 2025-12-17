Bryan Burgert, 38, of South Vienna, request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.

Anthony E. Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Anthony E. Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500, guilty.

Cole W. Gilliam, 32, of Dayton, physical control, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension remains, fine and costs within 3 months, assessed costs $375.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail, 2 days credit for time served, fine and costs due within 6 months, assessed costs $150.

Camene Sanon, 26, of 509 E. Southern Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Patrick D. Shediack Jr., 49, of 335 Larchmont Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Dec. 15 included:

Omar S. Ali, 45, of 1811 Hillside Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains.

Benjamin M. Dixon II, 52, of 827 W. Johnny Lytle St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason F. Fisher, 53, of 724 Summer St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Atiana M. Howard, 19, of 2329 Lexington Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Timothy T. Kramer, 29, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs within 3 months, fined $25, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Josiace Modestin, 24, of 35 Crandman Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Larry T. Price, 23, of 3704 Snyder Domer Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephanie F. Sparks, 44, of 1129 W. High St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 16 days suspended, 14 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, costs due within 6 months.

David M. Stillwell Jr., 37, of 349 Oakwood Place, theft, continued, bond amended.

Mark T. Pearson, 56, of 277 Catherine St., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Owen Smith, 20, of 4711 Merrimont Ave., OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, terminate administrative license suspension without fee, no new offenses for 1 year, fined $565.

Steven Y. Brantley, 46, of 337 Chestnut Ave. #203, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, consecutive time, fined $80, failure to disclose own personal information information, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail time consecutive to criminal trespass, fined $50.

Anthony J. Jordan, 42, of 1400 Maiden Lane, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Chelsea Kitt, 35, of 1918 Van Buren Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Shyane R. Knisley, 31, of 1725 Fulton Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jared D. Searcy, 44, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, guilty, 29 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine/costs due July 14, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., conditions of suspended sentence: no offenses, compliance with felony probation in Montgomery County, and paying fines/costs by review, fined $150.