Charles J. Church, 49, of 1518 W. North St., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty, bond $25,000, guilty.

Charles J. Church, 49, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, littering/motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Charles J. Church, 49, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lacy A. Cox, 60, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jesus D. Diaz, 41, of 1508 Maiden Lane, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

John Doe, 25, of 514 Florence St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, failure to disclose own personal information info, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Adam N. Mcowen, 38, of 104 W. Brent Drive, Apt. D, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyler J. Rhodes, 29, of 932 W. Liberty St., aggravated burglary, continued, no contact, bond $50,000.

Paul A. Thomas, 38, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Cases called Wednesday, Feb. 25 included:

Justin G. Dulebohn, 35, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 306, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph W. Mort, 24, of 1592 Mckinley Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, disregard safety-private, dismissed.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 2606 E. High St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 168 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation.

Kristie R. Vanhorn, 31, of 1020 Eastgate Road, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, banned from all Walmart’s for 1 year, fined $100.

Jennifer J. Barone, 49, of 1824 E. High St., Apt. A, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 35, of 909 Linden Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 27, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., domestic violence amended to attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail, fined $100.

Erin R. Murray, 32, of 1239 Beverly Ave., physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fined $500.

James F. Waugh, 31, of 2717 Dayton Road, 12 point susp amended to drive without valid license, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no driving convictions, through Feb. 25, 2027, fine/costs due Feb. 25, 2027, fined $200.

Angel B. Williams, 31, of New Carlisle, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, fine/costs due june 23, 2026, fined $50.