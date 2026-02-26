Darjah J. Brent, 23, of Dayton, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, released on own recognizance bond, failure/stop after accident/damage, bench warrant ordered.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 35, of 909 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 35, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 306, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald Silvers, 41, of 416 N. Florence St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 52 days suspended, 8 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due by 05/01/2026, assessed costs $565.

Cases called Tuesday, Feb. 24 included:

Bryant M. Cavitt, 22, of 2323 Irwin Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due by 05/01/2026, fined $150.

Bryant M. Cavitt, 22, of 1618 Edwards Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due by 05/01/2026, fined $100.

Taylor C. Cox, 32, of 407 Sherman Ave., OVI, guilty, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, drive without valid license, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Kameron C. Evans, 30, of Urbana, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fine and costs due by 05/01/2026, fined $250.

Sir C. Fambro, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Karen L. Grady, 41, of 144 S. Light St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Regina Richards, 55, of 819 Linmuth Court S, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to yield turning left, guilty, fined $25, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Shane Checinski, 33, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Edward A. Mcguire, 57, of 420 Rice St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Malachi L. Sibole, 27, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 234, OVI, guilty, 72 months of driver’s license suspension, 365 days of jail, vacate administrative license suspension, jail and fine stayed for review after treatment, fined $2750.

Erin M. Smith, 28, of 6131 Twitchel Road, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, credit for time served, consecutive time, 30 days of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $175.

Anthony Byrd, 45, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., theft amended to complicity, guilty, unknown sentence, credit for time served.

Anthony E. Byrd, 45, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, dismissed, theft, guilty, credit for time served, fine/costs due 8/18/26, fined $50.

Sara N. Charles, 25, of 1217 Dibert Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due 08/18/2026, fined $100.

Kevin L. Cooper, 31, of South Charleston, theft, guilty, credit for time served, fined $50.

James E. Freeze, 47, of 429 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, guilty, fined $50.

Katherine R. Shriver, 29, of Fairborn, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Kyle R. Webster, 33, of 201 E. Mulberry St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, credit for time served, fined $50.

Matthew M. Welliver, 33, of 648 E. Southern Ave., theft, guilty, credit for time served, fined $50.