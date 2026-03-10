Michael D. Byrd, 36, of 440 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Caleb Davis, 23, of 1307 Tully Drive, request for bail, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Caleb J. Davis, 23, of 1307 Tully Drive, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kyle T. L. Domanek, 28, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

John E. Donohoe, 39, of Lewisburgh, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

John E. Donohoe, 39, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

John E. Donohoe, 39, of Lewisburg, theft, innocent, continued, no contact, bond $5,000, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Gregory M. Eidson, 65, of 2623 Sunset Ave., Apt. 12, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dominick P. J. Fenwick, 21, of 1037 Middle St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew S. Gillette, 40, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Yazzmyn G. L. Harrison, 20, of 208 W. Euclid Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Kameron S. Higgins, 25, of 132 Seevers St., illegal possess/firearm/liquid/prem., innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Douglas Hill, 48, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Roshaun Holman, 39, of 302 N. Isabella St., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Misty A. Kelly, 43, of 1575 Victory Drive, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Leslie T. Kidd, 55, of 1932 Jordan Drive, Apt. 2, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Latisha M. E Mccormick, 36, of 2420 Mayfair Dr, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 49, of 720 W. Liberty St., criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaylee Watkins, 33, of Decatur, IN, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.