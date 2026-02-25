Charles Dorsey Jr., 43, of 144 S. Light St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Karen L. Grady, 41, of 144 S. Light St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Juan Hernandez, 22, of 1128 Tibbetts Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Adulfo Lopez, 41, of 1564 Charles St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, tail light, bench warrant ordered, seat belt law, bench warrant ordered.

Adam N. Mcowen, 38, of 104 W. Brent Drive, Apt. D, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500.

Cole Moore, 18, of Medway, float dev./adults, guilty, guilty by waiver.

Kalib D. Olinger, 25, of Medway, float dev./adults, guilty, guilty by waiver.

Nelson Reyes, 28, of 140 Prarie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Katherine R. Shriver, 29, of Fairborn, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appt, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Feb. 23 included:

Jeffrey L. Anderson, 51, of 509 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Billy C. Dominique, 29, of 620 Rice St., failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $150.

Andrew M. Gebby, 53, of 2531 S. Limestone St., failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered, nonresident vio. compact, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley L. Jennings, 40, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 31, assault, continued, no bond.

Joshua A. Ramey, 21, of 401 S. Plum St., counterfeiting, continued, public defender appointed.

Thomas Walters, 44, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, no alcohol.

Kevin S. Asitimboy, 24, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Steven Bazin, 38, of 529 E. Grand Ave., driving under suspension, continued, fictitious plates, continued, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 35, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 306, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Nathan Mchenry, 31, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Garry Pierre, 53, of 1120 E. John St., Apt. 35, operate without valid operator license, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100.

Thomas Ashley C, 44, of 129 E. Cecil St., no operator’s license, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $75.

Michael A. Blackson, 39, of 1932 Jordan Drive, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition law abiding through 9/22/26, fined $100.

Carl M. Cook, 42, of 3314 E. National Road #30, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail, credit for time served, suspend balance, fined $100.

William Kerrigan, 37, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated arson, dismissed.

Joshua A. Phillips, 39, of 2624 Lexington Ave., flee/elude amended to failure to comply, guilty, fined $50.

Joseph W. Roberts, 51, of 155 Meadow Lane, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.