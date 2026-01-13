Daniel K. Dye II, 41, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Michael P. Evans, 50, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

James Felix, 39, of 37 1/2 E. Cassilly St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Michelle L. Fout, 46, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Chad M. Gibson, 51, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Naman M. Keeton, 27, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Darshan Lal, 41, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 221 N. Florence St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500.

James Mulat, 37, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1A, open burning or dumping, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cayden M. Ostendorf, 22, of Lewisburg, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Plumley, 56, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Jeremy L. Prelipp, 48, of 1717 Summit Drive, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Reed, 44, of 1325 Terrace Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Jean B. Sanon, 44, of 1205 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brady C. Satterfield, 40, harassment with bodily substance, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Jamie M. Senter, 35, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 703, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dalton Smith, 33, of 4125 W. National Road, probation violation admit-no bond pending disposition, guilty.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 107 1/2 E. Cassilly St., criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Paula A. Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.