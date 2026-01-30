Stephanie R. Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with property, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis R. Fuller, 43, of Fairborn, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walgreens on S. limestone St., public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew S. Gregory, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 617, no bond pending probation violation hearing, guilty, dismissed.

Matthew S. Gregory, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road, no bond pending probation violation hearing, guilty.

Francisco J. A. Hernandez, 31, of 407 W. High St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brennan K. Klingler, 30, of Piqua, bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty by waiver, guilty by waiver.

Donald Moore Jr., 60, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,250, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 60, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart Bechtle/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gina M. Schmittauer, 66, of 701 S. Clairmont Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Wednesday, Jan. 28 included:

Jerry L. Bennett, 53, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 26, assault, guilty, 7 days of jail, 7 days credit for time served, costs due within 4 months, attempt, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Jerry L. Bennett, 53, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 26, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 9 months, fined $200.

Robert E. Buford III, 38, of 426 E. Euclid Ave., theft, dismissed.

Robert L. Cordle, 42, of 1912 S. Limestone St., possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 2 days credit for time served, concurrent with 24TRC02736, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $250.

Robert L. Cordle, 42, of 909 Emery St., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Paul E. Hubert, 65, of 330 Chestnut Ave., Apt. A, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to failure to reinstate license, guilty, fine stayed/defendant obtain valid operator’s license within 3 months, 80 hours community service stayed/defendant obtain valid operator license, fine and costs due within 6 months, community service within 6 months if no valid operator’s license within 3 months, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Allison E. Resnicky, 29, of Englewood, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Christopher M. Chaffman, 38, of New Carlisle, 12 point susp, dismissed.

Isaac Emmanuel, 34, of North Miami, FL, temp permit violation, guilty, fined $125.

Michael D. Ferryman, 51, of 1924 Michigan Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of Tipp City, assault, dismissed.

Venkateshwarreddy Anugubari, 22, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, speed, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $50.

Paula R. Bainbridge, 51, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Deborah K. Collier, 65, of 6166 Johnson Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Bryan D. Harris, 50, of 1126 Fox St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon L. Mcpeek, 40, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Williams T. D. Rozenna, 30, of 607 S. York St., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.