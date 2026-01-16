Jerry A. Ault, 42, of 231 1/2 S. Shaffer St., OVI/urine, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Sir C. Fambro, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Cases called Wednesday, Jan. 14 included:

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of 110 Buena Vista Road, violate/protection order, continued, no contact.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 28, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, no contact.

Jonathon W. Baughman, 43, of 714 Kinnane Ave., fail to register dog, dismissed, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed, abandon animals, guilty, 80 days of jail with 71 days suspended, 9 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation, 200 hours of community service, fined $250, fail to display dog license, dismissed.

Carl Cook, 40, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 27, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Sarver Azimov, 32, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension amended to drive without valid license, guilty by waiver, fined $150.

Kevin L. Cooper, 30, of South Charleston, theft, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Hedrick, 56, of 315 Glenn St., theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, group probation, defendant to provide address to the clerk and, probation within 10 days, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $240, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Huber Heights, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Amber E. Lowry, 39, of Bloomingburg, theft, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, condition of suspended sentence: no new offenses, if no new offenses defendant need not appear.

Tameed Moshay, 57, of Lebanon, sexual imposition, guilty, 180 days of jail, defendant may have a parole and/or felony, probation violation, jail time to be served, concurrent to any prison time imposed on those, he may be released to the requesting authority on, the detainer to address those violations, if not, incarcerated on the violations, defendant to be, returned to serve this sentence here., fined $180.

Prakash Sapkota, 26, of Fairborn, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.