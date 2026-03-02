Craig A. Falke, 60, of 432 Gruen Drive, discharge firearms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amber M. Hard, 33, of 729 Rice St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyler J. Mcgraw, 32, of South Vienna, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jose Mendez, 28, of 1725 W. Washington St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered.

Jalonte J. Moore, 18, of 237 W. Southern Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Adrian Perez, 20, of New Carlisle, public indecency, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Shane R. S. Ramey Jr., 27, of 234 Raffensberger Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact, bond $2,500.

Shane R. Ramey Jr., 27, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $15,000.

Heather M. Wood, 47, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Larry Zornes, 36, of Plain City, fail to register dog, continued, released on own recognizance bond, fail to register dog, continued, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Brian Bertolino, 42, of Columbus, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jose Bernardino, 41, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Jalonte J. Moore, 18, of 237 W. Southern Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Cases called Thursday, Feb. 26 included:

Lacy A. Cox, 60, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., violate/protection order, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Ian Johnson, 32, of 6025 Knollwood Ave., failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, costs due by 05/01/2026.

Ian E. Johnson, 32, of 6025 Knollwood Ave., theft, guilty, 31 days of jail, 31 days credit for time served, costs due by 5/1/26.

Adam N. Mcowen, 38, of 104 W. Brent Drive, Apt. D, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Timmy R. Morrison, 43, of Fairborn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Ayla E. Brown, 25, of 5063 W. National Road, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, fined $50, lanes of travel, dismissed.

Ronald A. Crowe, 36, of 1544 Winding Trail, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Ronald A. Crowe, 36, of 644 Winding Trail, violate/protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 78 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition no new and pay by 9/17/26, fined $100.

Johnathan E. Ward, 31, of 1574 Regent Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

Paul Hook, 37, of 5020 Springfield Dayton, aggravated menacing, guilty, 90 days of jail with 46 days suspended, 46 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $100.