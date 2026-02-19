David K. Burr, 55, of 5560 S. Pitchen Road, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin L. Cooper, 31, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Destaney Deweese, 32, of 24 W. College Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed.

Tayveon M. Haas, 19, of Dayton, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

James A. Phipps, 33, of 2014 Superior Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Courtney L. Wallace, 32, of 526 N. Murray St. #308, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christina L. Wilson, 50, of Dayton, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Amanda L. Zawadzski, 37, of 1750 Baker Road, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Tuesday, Feb. 17 included:

Robert E. Chaney, 22, of 605 Linwood Ave., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Tina Cheek, 49, of 821 Champion Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Price Desrosiers, 48, of 1908 Warder St., failure to yield turning left, guilty, fine and costs due by 04/1/2026, fined $100.

Andrew D. Geiger, 37, of Tremont City, falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

William Kerrigan, 37, of 2365 W. First St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Victoria Mitchem, 30, of 3070 Troehler Road, physical control, guilty, fine and costs due by 05/01/2026, fined $250.

Kevin L. Stewart, 39, of 1255 W. Perrin Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, ride bicycle on sidewalk, bench warrant ordered.

Willquan J. Bratton, 23, of 1208 Harrison St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond.

Andrew D. Geiger, 37, of 11 East Main St., hit skip, continued, public defender appointed.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Jarrod M. Dunn, 30, of Dayton, amended to 1st degree misdemeanor drive without valid license, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, conditions of suspended sentence: comply with all, probation terms in Clermont County; pay fine and, costs in full by review date, no further offenses, of any kind. must appear for review, fined $400.

Andrew D. Geiger, 37, of Tremont City, damaging or endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of 450 Highview Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jessie Hayes, 40, of Dayton, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Emmanuel Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin Street, flee/elude, bench warrant ordered.

Emmanuel Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered.

Darwin W. Ojohn, 34, of 2938 W. National Road, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, conditions of suspended sentence: payment of fine, and costs by Nov. 17, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $575.

Price M. Anthony, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ethan Whetstone, 19, of 233 White Cliff Court, driving without lights, dismissed.

Ethan L. Whetstone, 19, of 233 White Cliffs Court, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.