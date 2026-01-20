Connor S. Cox, 19, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

William A. Dawson, 28, of Houstonield, OH, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $7,500.

Antonio M. Depriest, 26, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, refused public defender & NAPT- set for trial, OR Bond.

Martineau Dessalines, 30, of Springfield, physical control, continued, bond $5,000, DUS, continued.

James E. Freeze, 47, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, weapons under disability, continued, bond $15,000, carrying concealed weapons, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, DUS, continued, OR Bond, turn and stop signal, continued.

Norman L. Gray II, 36, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Robert M. Hackler, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond.

Dwayne C. Lewis Jr., 40, of Springfield, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000, abduction, continued.

Travis G. McAfee, 32, of Bell Center, OH, domestic violence, continued, no contact, bond $2,500.

Lawrence O. McCray, 50, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.

Jessica R. Moore, 25, of Urbana, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Robyn R. Randall, 48, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond, assault, continued.

Chasity Sowers, 45, of Springfield, soliciting, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Frank H. Wallace, 45, of Enon, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Renee J. Whip, 49, of Springfield, DUS, continued, OR Bond, no brake lights, continued.