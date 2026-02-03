John E. Booth, 52, of 2834 Oletha Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Monique D. Brown, 42, of 2537 Red Coach Drive #3, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Daniel Collier, 54, of Enon, request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

Donivan L. Cooper, 47, of 2304 Lagonda Ave., Apt. 1/2, making false alarms, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Donivan L. Cooper, 47, of 2304 Lagonda Ave., Apt. 1/2, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Demartaz A. Cox, 27, of 1222 E. Cedarview Drive, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

William Cunningham, 42, of 11314 Delta Road, Apt. G, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $500.

William A. Cunningham, 42, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. G, assault, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Taalor R. Dewey, 34, of 510 N. Race St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, upon release must go directly to treatment, released on own recognizance bond.

Bobby L. EnglishJr., 45, of 2507 Hillside Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Norman L. Gray II, 36, of 222 S. Plum St., arson, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin K. Kirby, 33, of West Carrollton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, declined public defender, bond $1,000.

Dwight J. Mcclanahan, 35, of 3223 E. Pitchin Road, driving under suspension, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond, failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, driver license required, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, failure to control, continued, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Amy Parker, 43, of 435 W. Southern Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kim A. Roe, 25, of Wooster, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Ryan Tuggle, 42, of 302 E. Pleasant St., request for bail, dismissed.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, of 1610 East St., inducing panic, continued, public defender appt’d, bond $500, obstructing official business, continued, impersonate pol. officer, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Williams D. Salano, 29, of 1343 Villa Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Paula A. Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, theft, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail, jail concurrent, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.