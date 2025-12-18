Myron D. Johnson, 28, of Columbus, child endangering, innocent, continued, DNQ, waiver of attorney required PT and waive time, released on own recognizance bond.

Rogelio Morelas, 26, of 2255 Iroquois Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Leanna Perry, 50, of 219 Glenn Ave., forgery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Jonathan Robinson, 30, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

George Tackett, 60, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy E. Yerian, 45, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Wednesday, Dec. 17 included:

Jeffrey L. Anderson, 51, of 509 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Shaun L. Caldwell, 38, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, anger management, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $100.

Charles J. Dufner, 48, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $75.

Joshua A. Fletcher, 43, of Fort Wayne, IN, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, continued, bond amended.

Dennis Hawkenberry, 54, of 1120 East St., driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $250.

Michael Parks, 24, of 2716 Dale Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

Riley Sarven, 19, of 723 E. Madison Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, fail/stop after accident, dismissed.

Riley J. Sarven, 19, of 723 E. Madison Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due w/in 3 months, fined $150.

John Stamper, 68, of 4566 Hominy Ridge Road, wildlife violation, guilty, ordered to forfeit deer, fined $150.

Rashae D. Stephens, 35, of Reynoldsburg, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Kayla R. Thornburg, 28, of 621 Neosha Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, weapon forfeited, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed.

Rykeisha D. Ervin, 26, of 712 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565.

Julian Gorski, 20, of 119 E. McCreight Ave., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Denzell Murray, 29, of Chicago, IL, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Norman C. Parks, 63, of 1714 Fulton Ave., OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered.

Wayne E. Roth, 56, of 613 E. Grand Ave., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $200.

Justin L. Schneider, 43, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Daniell Taylor Sr., 46, of 326 W. Grand Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 10 days of jail, credit time served, fined $100.

Ashlee D. Wilson, 31, of Jamestown, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $150, head lights, dismissed.

Davonn J. North, 29, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Kenneth Pigg, 68, of 215 Fair St., no operator’s license, guilty, 180 days of jail with 172 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, report for 8 days jail Jan. 30, 2026 at 9 a.m., suspended jail on condition no offenses for 1 year, mandatory court cost not suspended. to be paid by Oct. 27, 2026 at 8:45 a.m.

Kiersten P. Shonkwiler, 25, of 1651 Summit St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Elijah D. Thomas, 22, of 1438 Attleboro Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Christina L. Wilson, 49, of Xenia, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Nicole L. Woodford, 28, of 465 W. County Line Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, head lights, dismissed, speed, dismissed.