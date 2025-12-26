Markel Morris, 23, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Ndia I.S. Williams, 27, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Randall Alfrey, 62, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond changed to OR.

Kimberly S. Argabright, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, speed, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jill R. Beekman, 53, of Springfield, OVI, continued, FTY/red light, continued.

James E. Freeze, 47, of Springfield, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of Springfield, theft reduced to attempt, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days credit for time served, trespassed from Rural King, fined $100.

Bryan C. Hanlin, 37, of Xenia, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued, backing/starting, continued, fail to register, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Bryan D. Harris, 50, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, declined public defender, NAPT, assault, continued.

Mark A. Kephart, 40, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, criminal damaging, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Terrance Kerby, 24, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, DNQ, NAPT.

Cristal Leon, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Christopher Martin, 20, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Julie Moore, 52, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, operate unsafe vehicle, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jesús B. Pinoñes, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, ovi/breath, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Jeremy S. Rutherford, 49, of Springfield, OVI, continued, speed, continued.

Krista Scarberry, 49, of Springfield, drug paraphernalia, continued.

Carla West, 68, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Saniyyah N. Williams, 19, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Devin M. Wood, 25, of Galloway, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.