Aric W. Blackburn, 22, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Marc W. Blair, 67, of 4925 Ridgewood Road W, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Carlton L. Hood, 65, of 134 W. Liberty, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Bienvenue Sadoki, 27, of Dayton, drive without valid license, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael T. Sibole, 34, of Columbus, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Emmett L. Todd III, 42, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Emmett L. Todd III, 42, of 726 Broadway St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Dec. 29 included:

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of 767 Sherman Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail, credit time served, fined $10.

John Fleurimond, 29, of Groveport, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Quishaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 204, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Markel Morris, 23, of 803 Drexel Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ndia I. S. Williams, 27, of 1331 Perry St., assault, continued, burglary, dismissed.

Darrion L. Martin, 18, of 1618 Southgate Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.