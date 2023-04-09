How to update your email address or password

To reset your password or update your email address follow these steps.
1. Log in to the customer service dashboard by going to myaccount.springfieldnewssun.com.
2. Under the My Account heading in the navigation menu, click Account Overview. This will bring you to the My Profile page.
3. On the Account Profile page click on the Edit link to the right of the email address or password box.
4. Change your name or password and click on Submit. Your information is hidden by default. You can see what you typed by clicking the eye icon in each field.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.