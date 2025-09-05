Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event

This breakfast, which happens in September during Hunger Action Month, brings together people who are committed to addressing food insecurity.

This year’s theme is “Resilience through Adversity” and focusing on the challenges faced by the community this past year, especially elderly neighbors and the lasting effects of malnutrition.

“Resilience isn’t just a theme this year, it’s a truth we see reflected in our community every day,” said Allie Godfrey, marketing and events specialist. “This breakfast is about bringing attention to senior hunger while also acknowledging the strength of our community to work together through adversity.”

There are many barriers the elderly population faces related to food insecurity, Godfrey said, with one of the biggest being looking at their budgets and having to choose between medication, rent and food because “more often than not, purchasing food is often put on hold out of necessity.”

“Food banks help bridge the gap and lessen that financial burden. With cuts to social programs through the new administration, seniors are once again facing difficult challenges of trying to understand how they are able to get their next meal. We anticipate seeing a greater need for our services in the upcoming months and year,” she said.

The event will also highlight local and regional program that work to make sure seniors have consistent access to nutritious foods.

“Every day we meet seniors who must choose between paying for medication or putting food on the table,” said Jennifer Brunner, development director. “The Harvest Breakfast is a time to be honest about the struggles our seniors face, and the real impact hunger has on their health and well-being. It’s also our chance to recognize the partners and volunteers whose commitment ensures our neighbors don’t have to face these challenges alone.”

This year’s event will include presentations and speakers that highlight data and experiences.

Chris Cook, health commissioner at the Clark County Combined Health District, will address health outcomes seniors face when they lack proper nutrition and share data specific to the local communities.

Robert Zohfeld, director of programs at Shared Harvest Foodbank, will provide insights into the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), also known as the “senior box” program. This a federal food program that allows those who are over the age of 60 and who meet income requirements to get a box of shelf-stable food every month.

Attendees will also hear video testimonials from CSFP recipients in Springfield, Urbana and Bellefontaine.

The last four of these events have been “incredibly successful,” Godfrey said. Each year, anywhere from 250-300 community members gather for the event, which has had different topics such as food is health; childhood hunger; diversity, equity and inclusion; and the power of community.

For this year’s event, about 250 people out of 300 seats available have gotten tickets. In 2024, about 275 people attended.

Tickets are free, but there’s required advanced registration at tinyurl.com/shfbhb2025.

For more information about the event or to get help, contact Allie Godfrey at 937-325-8715 ext. 102 or agodfrey@theshfb.org.

To purchase event gear, visit bonfire.com/shfb-2025-harvest-breakfast-gear.

Second Harvest Food Bank, a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing 6 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly.